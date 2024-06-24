Trending
Olympic Breaking

How breaking will be scored and judged at the 2024 Olympics

The newest Olympic sport will get its big break in Paris

By Sam Brief | NBC Olympics

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

As breaking makes its Olympic debut in Paris, learn about the rules of the Games’ newest sport.

How is Olympic breaking scored?

At the Olympics, 16 men and 16 women (called "B-Boys" and "B-Girls") will compete in a round robin followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and medal battles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Each battle features a best-of-three, one-on-one contest lasting approximately one minute. When one breaker finishes their round, their opponent instantly begins their routine in a battle format, also called throw downs.

Moreover, each battle cannot last longer than 60 seconds, but there are no penalties for performing too long.

Unlike in figure skating or gymnastics, competitors are unaware of the music ahead of time — the improvisation element carries great weight in the judging.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

What criteria do judges use for Olympic breaking?

A panel of nine judges score the b-boys and b-girls on six criteria: creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality. Performativity and creativity hold the most weight (60%), and the other categories account for the other 40%.

For more on breaking, here’s an NBC Olympics primer on how the sport rose to the Olympic stage.

When is breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

The first ever Olympics breaking competition will be held from Aug. 9-10 at the Parc Urbain la Concorde in Paris.

B-girls will compete on Aug. 9 and b-boys will compete on Aug. 10.

Copyright NBC Olympics

This article tagged under:

Olympic Breaking
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us