The U.S. 3x3 women's basketball team has been dealt a pair of injuries this week, but the WNBA's newest sensation will not be coming to the rescue.

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink and 2022 WNBA No. 1 pick Rhyne Howard were joined by Cierra Burdick and Hailey Van Lith on the 3x3 team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, injuries will force Team USA to reshape its roster.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, suffered a torn ACL Tuesday night during the Sparks' loss against the Connecticut Sun. She will miss the Paris Olympics and the rest of the WNBA season.

On Wednesday, Howard left the Atlanta Dream's loss against the Minnesota Lynx with an apparent ankle injury. She will be further evaluated on Thursday.

With two injuries on the 3x3 team, many have turned their attention to Caitlin Clark.

The top overall pick in 2024 was not named to the Team USA women's basketball squad in Paris as it chases an eighth straight gold medal. However, Brink and Howard's injuries have many wondering if Clark could wind up competing at the Olympics after all.

Here's a look at Clark's eligibility and status for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Will Caitlin Clark play 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

Clark is not eligible to make Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball team.

FIBA player eligibility requires the following when shaping an Olympic 3x3 roster:

Two players ranked within the top 10 of their country

Two players ranked within the top 50 of their country, or have the minimum number of ranking points

Players must compete in other 3x3 competitions to earn rankings points. Since Clark has not played in any 3x3 competitions, she is ineligible as a roster candidate.

Who will replace Cameron Brink on Team USA?

USA TODAY's Meghan L. Hall compiled a list of the 16 American players currently in the top 250 of FIBA's 3x3 ranking system, noting that Dearica Hamby, Brink's teammate with the Sparks, is a top replacement candidate.

UPDATE: Clarity on who *might* qualify for 3x3 with Cameron Brink out.



Left is FIBA eligibility criteria.



Right is all the USA players who are currently top 250 worldwide in FIBA’s 3x3 points system and *could meet* the criteria for consideration.



Hamby is the *likely* pick. https://t.co/mujuzfhPqq pic.twitter.com/kNQBU1wVq2 — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) June 19, 2024

Olympics 3x3 basketball eligibility requirements

Beyond FIBA points, athletes must meet the following nationality criteria to participate in the 3x3 event at the Olympics:

Must hold legal nationality of the represented country

Must have presented a passport of the represented country issued by the competent authorities before a date to be announced.

Cannot have played for the national team in basketball and/or 3x3 for another country in an Official Competition of FIBA.

Must be at least 18 years old on July 26, 2024.

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.