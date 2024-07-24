Meet Canyon Barry, the US basketball Olympian who shoots free throws underhanded

Shooting underhanded free throws may not be common -- but it works well for Olympian Canyon Barry.

Barry, who will represent the U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team, will bring his unique but clutch shot with him to 2024 Paris.

It's not all that surprising that Barry is equipped with the underhand shot as his father, Hall of Fame NBA player Rick, utilized the same technique. As a matter of fact, the former NBA star was known as one of the best free-throw shooters ever, shooting 89.3% from the foul line during his career.

Barry has been sporting his "granny style" shot since he was a high schooler. As a senior at the University of Florida, he had a .883 free throw percentage and set a school record for consecutive free throws with 42.

Barry carried that momentum into the G-League, compiling an impressive 84.8% from the foul line over five seasons. Additionally, he led the U.S. to gold medals in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and the 2023 Pan American Games 3x3.

“I think anyone that’s struggling in the NBA, in college, should take a serious look at [the underhand free throw],” Barry told NBC affiliate WFLA.

So how is Barry perfecting his craft leading up to the Paris Olympics? In an also not-so-common way -- working a 9-to-5 job.

"It's definitely a grind at times," Barry told NBC News in an interview that started 30 minutes behind schedule ... because he had to take a work call. "I'm so fortunate [my employers] are willing to work with me. That's part of the Olympic spirit to do whatever you can try to succeed and pursue that dream."

Barry, who has a bachelor's degree in physics and a master’s in nuclear engineering, had to split his time between training for the Olympics and balancing his hectic work schedule.

The first American men's 3x3 team in Paris will highlight Barry, Jimmer Fredette, Dylan Travis and Kareem Maddox. The competition will kick off on July 30 with coverage concluding on Aug. 5.