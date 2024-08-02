Trending
When is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony? Date, time, location

When the Summer Olympics come to a close, all eyes will turn to 2028 host city Los Angeles.

By Logan Reardon

Paris 2024 - Athletics
Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

View of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower.

There's still a lot of 2024 Paris Olympics to go, but they'll be over before you know it.

After a thrilling Opening Ceremony where athletes traveled on the Seine, all eyes will be focused on the Closing Ceremony in just over a week.

Here's all the info about the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony:

When is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony is set for Sunday, Aug. 11.

What time is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The 2024 Closing Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. local time in Paris, which is 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place at Stade de France, the country’s national stadium.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

os Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics across various pre-existing locations around the city and surrounding areas. Oklahoma City will host some events due to limited venue space and the goal to not construct temporary venues solely for the Olympics.

