Paris Olympics Photos In photos: See moments from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony in Paris Photos show top moments from the closing ceremony in Paris Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 mins ago Share Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 mins ago Share Highlights from the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fireworks go off at the Stade de France. (Photo by Jun Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images) French singer Yseult performs during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images) France's swimmer Leon Marchand arrives with the Olympic flame and shows it to athletes, including France's judoka Teddy Riner (right), as they can blow it together. (Photo by Franck FIfe/AFP via Getty Images) American Actor and Film Producer Tom Cruise carries the IOC Flag. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Tom Cruise rappels from the roof of the stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) US' gymnasts Simone Biles holds the Olympic flag next to Los Angeles' Mayor Karen Bass. (Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images) American Singer H.E.R. performs the National Anthem. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) A general view as French indie rock band Phoenix performs. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Thomas Mars, lead singer of French Indie rock band Phoenix, high fives fans. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) The Golden Voyager performs as a light show takes place. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) The Horsewoman passes the national flag of Greece to The Golden Voyager. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Golden Voyager descends into the stadium as a light show takes place. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) Athletes of Team Switzerland" width="100%" />Athletes of Team Switzerland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall and footballer Trinity Rodman of Team USA wave to the crowd. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) Gold Medalist Imane Khelif of Team Algeria acknowledges fans. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Gold medalist Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands (center), silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia (left) and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri of Team Kenya (right) pose on the podium during the Women's Marathon medal ceremony during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Athletes of Team USA participate in the parade during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Flagbearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky of Team United States of America hold their nation's flag. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Flagbearers Antoine Dupont and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France wave their national flag. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) An overview shows the athletes and flagbearers parading. (Photo by Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images) Delegations enter the stadium. (Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images) France's national flag enters the stadium carried by members of several corps of the French Army. (Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images) French swimmer Leon Marchand holds the Olympic flame. (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images) Zaho de Sagazan preforms during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Spectators prior to the start of the closing ceremony. (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images) A general view of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Cauldron, air ballon prior to the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)