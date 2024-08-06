WATCH: USA's Cole Hocker rallies for gold in 1500m stunner, Yared Nuguse takes bronze

Team USA secured a stunning — and historic — result in the men's 1500m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

American Cole Hocker stormed past reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain in the race's final 100 meters to secure the upset victory at Stade de France on Tuesday.

Ingebrigtsen and Kerr were viewed as the race's top favorites, but Hocker simply wouldn't be denied as he rallied to the top of the podium with an Olympic-record time of 3:27.65.

Kerr, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist, finished second in 3:27.79 to take silver, while American Yared Nuguse claimed bronze with a time of 3:27.80. It marked the first time that the U.S. had two medalists in the men's 1500m since all the way back at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

Cole Hocker shares his thoughts on his huge upset win in the men's 1500m, winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Hocker, an Indianapolis native, and Nuguse, a Louisville, Kentucky, native, each made the Olympic podium for the first time. The medal triumphs came after Hocker placed sixth in the event at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic, while Nuguse was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games due to a quad injury.

In a stunner, Ingebrigtsen finished one spot off the podium with a time of 3:28.24. The only other American in the race, Hobbs Kessler, finished fifth in 3:29.45.

Yared Nuguse talks about winning a bronze medal alongside fellow U.S. runner Cole Hocker, who won gold in the men's 1500m.

How many laps is 1500m?

The 1500m race features 3 3/4 laps.

What is the 1500m world record?

The world record in the 1500m has stood for more than two decades. The mark is held by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj, who ran the race in 3:26.00 in July of 1998.

Where is Cole Hocker from?

Hocker is from Indianapolis.

Where did Cole Hocker go to college?

He attended the University of Oregon.

What is Cole Hocker's height?

The 23-year-old stands 5-foot-11.