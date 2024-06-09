Defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah appears to hurt Achilles in 100 at Grand Prix event

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time defending Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters, had to be helped from the track Sunday after appearing to hurt her Achilles tendon in a race at the USATF New York City Grand Prix.

The Jamaican sprinter burst out of the blocks at Icahn Stadium and was in the mix before starting to fade midway through the 100-meter race. The 31-year-old began limping near the finish line. She took off her right spike and later was carried away from the area around the track.

A message was left by the AP with her representatives.

Thompson-Herah had not raced much this season, but was still among the favorites in both the 100 and 200 meters at the Paris Games this summer. She is trying to join fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt as only the second person to win three straight Olympic gold medals at both 100 and 200.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria won the race in a season-best time of 11.18 seconds. Thompson-Herah finished last in 11.48.

Thompson-Herah has been hampered by an aching Achilles over her career. Her country's Olympic trials will be held this month.