Fans dressed in Mona Lisa costumes stand out during Germany-Japan handball match

The iconic sights of Paris have been on full display at the 2024 Olympics so far.

From Eiffel Tower Stadium for beach volleyball to the Louvre during the Opening Ceremony, many of the best sights in the French capital have been featured -- and another one was added to the list on Monday.

During a men's handball match between Germany and Japan, a handful of fans paid tribute to the Mona Lisa with these legendary outfits:

Just a few Mona Lisas taking in some team handball.



Only at the #ParisOlympics. 😆 pic.twitter.com/725VbosPwb — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Having fans and celebrities at events has been a welcome addition to the 2024 Olympics after COVID-19 restrictions stopped spectators from attending the last two Olympics (Tokyo and Beijing).

The video shows at least six fans wearing costumes of the legendary portrait painting, with their heads sticking out in place of the painted woman.

As for the match, Germany went on to defeat Japan 37-26 to improve to 2-0 in Paris. The Germans will face Croatia in their next match on Wednesday, while Japan will battle Spain on the same day.