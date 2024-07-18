When did the Parade of Nations begin? Where first Opening Ceremony originated

The 2024 Paris Olympics is fast approaching, which means so is the Parade of Nations.

The Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony is the introduction for all who will be competing in the Olympics, as they walk out in front of a front of live audience and millions of spectators across the globe alongside their fellow country Olympians.

In Paris, there will be a slight tweak. Instead of athletes walking out, they will cruise in boats down the Seine River in a historic first for a Summer Games.

But just when did the Parade of Nations start and where did it originate? Here's what to know ahead of Paris:

When was the first Parade of Nations at the Olympics?

The first Parade of Nations transpired at the 1908 Games.

Where was the first Parade of Nations at the Olympics?

London was the location for the first Parade of Nations in 1908. It specifically took place at the White City Stadium, which was built just for the Olympics. It was then closed in 1984 and demolished in 1985.

Why was the Parade of Nations created?

There still actually is no precise reason as to why and how the Parade of Nations began at the Olympics, according to Olympian historian Karl Lennartz.

The 1908 Games had initially been awarded to Rome, but the Italian city eventually couldn't host it due to the aftermath of the Mount Vesuvius eruption, thus moving to London.

London was when athletes marched behind a flagbearer for the first time, and it was meticulously organized. Here's how it was described in its official report:

“On the Parade, it is expected that every athlete taking part will be in the athletic costume of his country, or of the sport in which he intends to compete. In the event of it being a wet day, it is left entirely to the discretion of the manager of each team as to what precaution should be taken for the protection of his various members. All teams will parade in the rear of the Stadium, facing Wood Lane, at 2.45 promptly, and behind their respective representatives, who will bear the flag and entablature of their country.

"Each nationality will be formed up in sections of four, and will be headed eight paces in front by the bearer of its entablature or name of the country and four paces between the entablature and the front column by the bearer of the flag of his country.”

Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland drew the most attention due to their neat uniform appearances.

When all the participants aligned in front of the royal box, King Edwards VII said: “I declare the Olympic Games of London open!”

When is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is slated for Friday, July 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET and 11:24 a.m. PT.

What is the Parade of Nations order for the 2024 Olympics?

Greece, led by flagbearers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Antigoni Drisbioti, will be the first nation out. The full 205-country order can be viewed here.

How to watch, stream Paris Olympics Parade of Nations

NBC will broadcast the Parade of Nations in Paris. It will also be available to stream via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympics app.