‘We're making history, we're in the moment': Team USA gets fitted for Opening Ceremony attire

Team USA athletes are not only ready to compete at the 2024 Olympics — they will look the part, as well.

More than 1,000 Team USA athletes, coaches and staff are being fitted for their Opening and Closing Ceremony outfits, which were stylishly designed by Ralph Lauren.

Each member of Team USA will be given 14 pieces from the Ralph Lauren Team USA collection and will spend around 40 to 60 minutes each being fitted so their swag looks just right.

"Up until landing here in Paris, everything has been rushed," Jeffrey Louis, a breaking athlete for Team USA told NBC Local after his fitting. "So now that I'm here, I'm like just really appreciating everything, like, 'Alright, this is a moment. This is real.' This whole time has felt different until now, now I'm like okay, we're making history, we're in the moment."

At the fittings, the pressure is on for Team USA's tailors. There is no second fitting, so it is crucial they get it right.

As Jagger Eaton, a skateboarding athlete for Team USA put it, fashion and the outfits athletes wear both on and off the field are important to their brand and mindset.

"Skateboarding is a very fashion-driven sport," Eaton said in an interview with NBC Local. "So, I am always manicuring my outfits or wearing something that I feel I feel good in."

"And a lot of that stuff is Polo (Ralph Lauren)," he added.

Team USA will sport a wool blazer for the Opening Ceremony in Paris, and will wear a white jacket at the Closing Ceremony.

For Eaton and many other members of Team USA, not only is it a pleasure to wear great outfits, but having them be representation of their country means something more.

"I'm always wearing American flag colors. I'm always wearing red, white and blue," Eaton said. "I take so much pride in the country I get to compete for, and so much pride in being an American. And when I know when I come here, knowing what my main goal is to win a gold medal for my country, it's a whole different vibe. It's a whole different message, and it's a whole different contest."

