Flavor Flav offers Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace as medal replacement

Flavor Flav continues to show support for American Olympians, this time offering gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace to replace her forfeited medal.

In a post on X, Flavor Flav wrote "Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!"

Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!! pic.twitter.com/qFVzkgkx25 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 11, 2024

Chiles was ordered to return her bronze medal by the IOC following an appeal from the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. The ruling stated that Chiles' coach, Cecile Landi, made an appeal about the gymnast's score, which was 4 seconds past the deadline.

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) guidelines require coaches to make any appeal of a score within one minute of the score being posted.

Romania’s Ana Barbosu replaced American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise.

USA Gymnastics says new video evidence shows the first inquiry into Chiles' score following her final floor performance was within the one-minute deadline and that the IOC ruling should be reversed.

Flavor Flav was also a huge supporter of the U.S. women's water polo team, not only sponsoring the team but being the ultimate hype man.

The clock-wearing icon has earned the respect of athletes and fans across the Olympic atmosphere.