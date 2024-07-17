Redemption: That's all Grant Holloway can think about.

The 26-year-old hurdler has already achieved plenty in his career, but one thing is missing from his treasure chest.

Holloway is a three-time world champion (2019, 2022, 2023) in the 110m hurdles. He's a two-time world indoor champion (2022, 2024) in the 60m hurdles. The Florida alum won eight NCAA titles while competing for the Gators. And he's an Olympic silver medalist.

That last part is what sticks in Holloway's mind.

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native made his Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, finishing the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.09 seconds — 0.05 seconds behind from the gold medal time by Jamaica's Hansle Parchment.

"It was kind of like a quiet celebration," Holloway said in an interview with NBC. "Not a lot of people were there (due to COVID-19).

"Obviously, the biggest thing (for Paris) is just redemption. I still have a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth for the silver. I really just want to go out there and do the best that I can do on that day and have fun."

Holloway qualified for the 2024 Olympics with another standout performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. He posted a 12.86-second time in the 110m hurdles, quicker than his Tokyo time and fastest among all athletes in attendance.

Now three years after his performance in Tokyo, Holloway has seen changes within himself — changes that he thinks will make a difference in Paris.

"This Grant is a little more mature, a little more wiser," Holloway said. "He's starting to understand the sport a little bit more. Consistency and growth are two of the things Grant likes. So I'm really just looking forward to sticking with my team and continue to chase gold."