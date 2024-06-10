Trending
2024 paris olympics

How to watch Team USA track and field trials for 2024 Olympics

Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson will be among the names to watch.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who will represent Team USA's track and field team in Paris?

The 2024 Olympics are fast approaching near the end of July, but specific rosters for some teams are still being finalized.

For track and field, the marquee athletes will be competing for spots via the Olympic trials, which are coming up shortly.

Here's everything to know to catch the action:

When are the Team USA Olympic track and field trials?

The track and field trials will run from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 30.

Where is the Team USA Olympic track and field trials?

Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., is the venue for the trials.

How to watch the Team USA Olympic track and field trials

NBC, Peacock and USA Network will be the go-to broadcast options for the trials. Here's a day-by-day guide:

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

MONDAY, JUNE 24

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Key Team USA athletes to watch for during track and field trials

Noah Lyles will definitely be a marquee name after he became the first athlete since Usain Bolt to win the men’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championship.

Sha'Carri Richardson, the reigning women's world 100m champion, will be seeking a spot to mark her Olympic debut.

Ryan Crouser will also hope for a strong outing as he looks to become first athlete to win three consecutive shot put gold medals at the Olympics.

When are the track and field events at the Paris Olympics?

Track and field events in Paris will run from Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 11.

2024 paris olympics
