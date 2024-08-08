Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Hurdler Grant Holloway finally gets his Olympic gold

The three-time world champion and Tokyo silver medalist exploded out of the blocks in the Paris final

By The Associated Press

Share

Grant Holloway’s long wait to reach the top of the Olympic podium is over.

The American hurdler cruised to victory in the men’s 110-meter final in the Paris Olympics. The three-time world champion and silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago exploded out of the blocks to win going away.

Holloway finished at 12.99 seconds, well clear of teammate Daniel Roberts in second at 13.09. Roberts out-leaned Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica, who finished with bronze.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Grant Holloway (2nd L) wins the gold medal ahead of bronze medalist Rasheed Broadbell (3rd L) of Team Jamaica and silver medalist Daniel Roberts of Team USA (R) on Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us