Joe Biden welcomes US Olympians and Paralympians at White House following Paris success

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2024 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2024.

Declaring the U.S. the “greatest sports nation in the history of the world," President Joe Biden welcomed U.S. Olympians and Paralympians at the White House on Monday to recognize their achievement in this summer's games in Paris.

“Thank you for representing the very best of America," Biden said on the South Lawn, hailing the athletes for setting the example for young people across the country. “They see you and they begin to believe in themselves," he said.

Biden quipped that his staff were watching Team USA at the Olympics when he was trying to receive national security briefings, adding, "In fairness, I had the TV on in the Oval Office, as well.”

Biden recognized the Olympians who served in the country's armed forces, and called for more support for all of the nation's athletes.

“We need to do more to support all of our Team USA athletes," he said.

The president said he wasn't permitted to attend the Paris games because his presence would be too disruptive, but looks forward to attending the 2028 Olympic Games when the U.S. hosts in Los Angeles. “I won’t be president, they can’t stop me from going there then," he joked.