Jordan Chiles alludes to ‘announcement' next week, asks fans to ‘stay tuned'

Jordan Chiles is fresh off an Olympic gold medal after competing in the team final where Team USA came out on top.

On Monday, she'll complete her final Olympic performance in the women’s floor exercise final, alongside teammate Simone Biles.

But what comes next?

Chiles told Olympics.com she had a date set for telling the world her next moves: Aug. 6.

She began by cementing her focus on the floor exercise final but hinted she wouldn't be done with gymnastics after that.

"I know floor is coming up," Chiles said. "That's my main focus, but you never know. You never know. I might have the four letters [UCLA] across my chest. You might see me in '28."

She went on to reiterate her excitement about competing in the floor exercise final, her first Olympic event final.

"I just say stay tuned for Aug. 6. There might be an announcement for something," Chiles said.

The two-time Olympian competed for UCLA for the 2022 and 2023 seasons before leaving to focus on training for the Olympics.

Chiles finished fourth in the all-around in the preliminary qualification round. And with rumors of retirement circulating for Biles, Suni Lee and Rebeca Andrade -- the top three all-around gymnasts at the moment -- Chiles could be handed the all-around torch.

Now, fans are left wondering: Could Chiles be headed back to collegiate gymnastics, or is she planning another Olympic run?

