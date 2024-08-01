Team USA's Kate Douglass wins gold in 200m breaststroke

New York's Kate Douglass won the women's 200m breaststroke, setting an American record en route to her first-ever gold medal.

The 22-year-old Douglass won Thursday's race with a time of 2:19.24 — less than a half-second faster than silver medalist Tatjana Smith, of South Africa. Smith had been the reigning Olympic champion in the event

Douglass now has medals of every color: She was part of the 4x100 freestyle relay for Team USA that finished second earlier in the week, and she also has a bronze from the 200m individual medley from the Tokyo Olympics.

The win by the Pelham, New York, native made her the third American swimmer to win an individual women's event, joining Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske.

Team USA teammate Lilly King also competed in the event, but finished eighth.

Douglass swam for the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, Connecticut, from 2017 to 2019.

When is Kate Douglass racing again?

Douglass will once again be racing in the 200m individual medley, looking to once again grab a medal like she did in Tokyo. Her first heat for that event is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. Friday and the semifinals after 3 p.m., should she advance.

If Douglass reaches the finals, that will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m.

How to watch:

The first heat will be streaming on Peacock and will also be available at the link here.