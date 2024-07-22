Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

LeBron James comes up clutch as Team USA holds on to beat Germany in final exhibition

Team USA will begin its Olympic slate on Sunday against Serbia.

By Logan Reardon

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

It wasn't easy, but the U.S. men's basketball team completed has a perfect exhibition run.

LeBron James sealed the deal with 11 points in the fourth quarter to secure Team USA's 92-88 win over Germany on Monday in London.

The Los Angeles Lakers star totaled 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes, making play-after-play in the clutch to help the Americans pull away.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA took a 29-19 lead after the first quarter, and was ahead 48-41 at the half. It started to fall apart in the third quarter, with Germany taking a 71-68 lead into the final frame after a sloppy effort on both ends by the U.S.

In the fourth quarter, Germany stayed tough and led 82-81 with four minutes to play. That's when James took over, scoring Team USA's final 11 points and securing a handful of key defensive rebounds.

Outside of James, five other Americans scored double figures: Joel Embiid (15), Steph Curry (13), Anthony Edwards (11), Anthony Davis (10) and Jrue Holiday (10). For Germany, Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner carried the scoring load with 18 points.

USA Basketball Olympic schedule

Team USA is on to the Olympics.

After defeating Canada, Australia, Serbia, South Sudan and Germany in exhibition games, it's time to head to Paris. It all begins this Sunday in a rematch with Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Here's the full group play schedule:

DateMatchupCompetitionTimeTV network
July 28Team USA vs. Serbia2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage11:15 a.m. ETNBC
July 31Team USA vs. South Sudan2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage3 p.m. ETNBC
Aug. 3Team USA vs. Puerto Rico2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage11:15 a.m. ETNBC

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us