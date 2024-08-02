Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut, US men's soccer faces Morocco

What to Know Sha’Carri Richardson makes her long-awaited Olympic debut as track and field rev up Friday. She is the favorite in the women's 100-meter dash in a first-round heat that starts at 5:50 a.m. ET.

The U.S. men's soccer team will play Morocco in its first Olympic quarterfinal match in 24 years — since the 2000 Sydney Games.

American Caeleb Dressel will go for his ninth Olympic gold medal and second in Paris when he competes in the men’s 50-meter freestyle final at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The men's tennis singles semifinals will start at 6 a.m. ET and will see Spain's Carlos Alcaraz play Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Lorenzo Musetti of Italy will play Novak Djokovic in the second semifinal.

France’s Léon Marchand aims for his fourth gold medal of the 2024 Games when he swims in the 200-meter individual medley at 2:43 p.m. ET at Paris La Defense Area.

Follow along with all the days events below and watch live here on Peacock.