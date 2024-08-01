Men's golf at the Olympics: Full field, how to watch and more to know

It's time to tee off in France.
The men's golf tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics begins with the first round on Thursday. Sixty of the world's top golfers, including four American stars, will be the vying for the sport's fifth-ever Olympic men's individual gold medal.
The field includes reigning gold medalist Xander Schauffele, who's coming off his second major championship triumph of the year. Schauffele captured the Claret Jug at the Open Championship in July just two months after winning his first major title at the PGA Championship.
But Schauffele will face stiff competition in his bid for another Olympic title. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are just some of the other big names competing.
From the full field to the format and much more, here's what to know about men's golf at the Paris Games:
What is the format for Olympic golf?
The Olympic men's golf tournament features four 18-hole rounds with a stroke play format where the golfer with the lowest number of combined strokes after 72 holes is crowned the winner.
Are there cuts in Olympic golf?
There are no cuts to the field in Olympic golf.
What is the Olympic golf schedule?
The men's golf tournament runs from Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. The tee times for Round 1 and Round 2 are scheduled from 3 a.m. to 6:39 a.m. ET.
How to watch golf at the Olympics
Men's golf will air across the Golf Channel and Peacock. You can also stream the action live on NBCOlympics.com.
Where is the 2024 Olympics golf tournament being played?
The men's golf tournament will be played at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.
Who is on the 2024 US Olympic golf team?
Representing Team USA will be reigning gold medalist and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, along with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark.
What male golfers are playing in the Olympics?
The U.S. boasts the world's top two golfers in Scheffler (No. 1) and Schauffele (No. 2). Clark, meanwhile, is ranked No. 5 and Morikawa is at No. 6.
No. 3 Rory McIlroy of Ireland, No. 4 Ludvig Åberg of Sweden, No. 7 Viktor Hovland of Norway and No. 10 Jon Rahm of Spain are the Olympians ranked inside the top 10.
Here's a look at the full field, which includes the reigning gold (Schauffele) and bronze (C.T. Pan) medalists:
- Team USA: Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
- Argentina: Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti
- Australia: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
- Austria: Sepp Straka
- Belgium: Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Canada: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira
- China: Carl Yuan, Marty Zecheng Dou
- Chinese Taipei: Kevin Yu, C.T. Pan
- Colombia: Camilo Villegas, Nico Echevarria
- Denmark: Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen
- Finland: Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen
- France: Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez
- Germany: Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid
- Great Britain: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick
- India: Subshankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- Italy: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi
- Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima
- Malaysia: Gavin Green
- Mexico: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer
- New Zealand: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
- Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura
- Paraguay: Fabrizio Zanotti
- Poland: Adrian Meronk
- Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos
- South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen
- South Korea: Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An
- Spain: Jon Rahm, David Puig
- Sweden: Ludvig Åberg, Alex Noren
- Switzerland: Joel Girrbach
- Thailand: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai
Who won medals in golf at the last Olympics?
The pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games saw three different countries represented on the golf podium. Team USA's Xander Schauffele won gold, Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini claimed silver and Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan took bronze.
When was golf added to the Olympics?
This will be the fifth time that golf has been featured at an Olympics. The sport debuted at the 1900 Paris Games and returned for the 1904 St. Louis Games before going on hiatus for over a century.
Golf made its long-awaited return at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is now being featured for a third straight Games.
How much do Olympic golfers get paid?
The amount of money Olympians can earn in Paris varies by country. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee pays its winning athletes $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.
The winner of the men's golf tournament will also receive exemptions into the four major tournaments in 2025, as well as a spot in the 2025 Players Championship. If the winner if a PGA Tour member, they'll also get a spot in The Sentry signature event.
When is the Olympic women's golf tournament?
The women's golf tournament at the Paris Games will take place from Wednesday, Aug. 7 to Saturday, Aug. 10. Team USA's Nelly Korda will be looking to repeat as Olympic champion.