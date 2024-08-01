Men's golf at the Olympics: Full field, how to watch and more to know

It's time to tee off in France.

The men's golf tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics begins with the first round on Thursday. Sixty of the world's top golfers, including four American stars, will be the vying for the sport's fifth-ever Olympic men's individual gold medal.

The field includes reigning gold medalist Xander Schauffele, who's coming off his second major championship triumph of the year. Schauffele captured the Claret Jug at the Open Championship in July just two months after winning his first major title at the PGA Championship.

But Schauffele will face stiff competition in his bid for another Olympic title. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are just some of the other big names competing.

From the full field to the format and much more, here's what to know about men's golf at the Paris Games:

What is the format for Olympic golf?

The Olympic men's golf tournament features four 18-hole rounds with a stroke play format where the golfer with the lowest number of combined strokes after 72 holes is crowned the winner.

Are there cuts in Olympic golf?

There are no cuts to the field in Olympic golf.

What is the Olympic golf schedule?

The men's golf tournament runs from Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. The tee times for Round 1 and Round 2 are scheduled from 3 a.m. to 6:39 a.m. ET.

How to watch golf at the Olympics

Men's golf will air across the Golf Channel and Peacock. You can also stream the action live on NBCOlympics.com.

Where is the 2024 Olympics golf tournament being played?

The men's golf tournament will be played at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

Who is on the 2024 US Olympic golf team?

Representing Team USA will be reigning gold medalist and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, along with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark.

What male golfers are playing in the Olympics?

The U.S. boasts the world's top two golfers in Scheffler (No. 1) and Schauffele (No. 2). Clark, meanwhile, is ranked No. 5 and Morikawa is at No. 6.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy of Ireland, No. 4 Ludvig Åberg of Sweden, No. 7 Viktor Hovland of Norway and No. 10 Jon Rahm of Spain are the Olympians ranked inside the top 10.

Here's a look at the full field, which includes the reigning gold (Schauffele) and bronze (C.T. Pan) medalists:

Team USA : Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

: Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler Argentina: Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti Australia: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Jason Day, Min Woo Lee Austria: Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka Belgium: Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont de Chassart Canada: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

Nick Taylor, Corey Conners Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira

Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira China: Carl Yuan, Marty Zecheng Dou

Carl Yuan, Marty Zecheng Dou Chinese Taipei : Kevin Yu, C.T. Pan

: Kevin Yu, C.T. Pan Colombia: Camilo Villegas, Nico Echevarria

Camilo Villegas, Nico Echevarria Denmark: Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen Finland: Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen

Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen France: Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez Germany: Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid Great Britain: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick India: Subshankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar

Subshankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry Italy: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima Malaysia: Gavin Green

Gavin Green Mexico: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer New Zealand: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura Paraguay : Fabrizio Zanotti

: Fabrizio Zanotti Poland: Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos

Rafael Campos South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen South Korea: Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An

Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An Spain: Jon Rahm, David Puig

Jon Rahm, David Puig Sweden: Ludvig Åberg, Alex Noren

Ludvig Åberg, Alex Noren Switzerland: Joel Girrbach

Joel Girrbach Thailand: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

Who won medals in golf at the last Olympics?

The pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games saw three different countries represented on the golf podium. Team USA's Xander Schauffele won gold, Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini claimed silver and Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan took bronze.

When was golf added to the Olympics?

This will be the fifth time that golf has been featured at an Olympics. The sport debuted at the 1900 Paris Games and returned for the 1904 St. Louis Games before going on hiatus for over a century.

Golf made its long-awaited return at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is now being featured for a third straight Games.

How much do Olympic golfers get paid?

The amount of money Olympians can earn in Paris varies by country. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee pays its winning athletes $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

The winner of the men's golf tournament will also receive exemptions into the four major tournaments in 2025, as well as a spot in the 2025 Players Championship. If the winner if a PGA Tour member, they'll also get a spot in The Sentry signature event.

When is the Olympic women's golf tournament?

The women's golf tournament at the Paris Games will take place from Wednesday, Aug. 7 to Saturday, Aug. 10. Team USA's Nelly Korda will be looking to repeat as Olympic champion.