Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Team USA men's basketball takes on South Sudan

After defeating Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the opener, Team USA is back in action on Wednesday against South Sudan.

By NBC Staff

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

Team USA men's basketball is back on the court for its second game of the 2024 Olympics against South Sudan.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us