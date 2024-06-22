Michael Phelps joins NBC's Olympics coverage at 2024 Paris Games

Out of the pool and into the broadcast booth once more.

That's right, 23-time gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps is returning to NBCUniversal this summer and heading to Paris to work both daytime and primetime coverage at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medalist, is the most decorated athlete in the event's history and previously offered insight for NBC during its coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He will be providing swimming analysis live from Paris' La Défense Arena once the competition kicks off after the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

“We are excited to have Michael return to our coverage across both daytime and primetime, and of course, the place where no one knows more about winning — at the pool,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production. “With his ability to analyze and entertain, our viewers are in for another gold-medal performance.”

Phelps started his broadcast duties a month early, joining Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth to watch the competition at the U.S. Swimming Trials in Indianapolis Friday night.

In Paris, he'll work alongside Hicks and Gaines during select swimming competitions. The team also features correspondent Elizabeth Beisel and reporter Melissa Stark at the swimming venue in Paris.

Phelps came out of retirement at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, where he served as Team USA's flag bearer during the Parade of Nations.

Phelps went back to his post-swimming career a month later in August 2016. At the time of his retirement, he possessed more Olympic medals than 161 countries.

Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their fourth child in October.

Peacock will serve as the primary platform for NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games in Paris, which are scheduled for July 26 through Aug. 11.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at noon ET | 9 a.m. PT. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Primetime coverage is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on both NBC and Peacock.