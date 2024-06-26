Tickets for the live coverage of NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in IMAX theaters nationwide are now on sale.

The immersive experience will be available for fans at more than 150 locations across the U.S. on Friday, July 26. It marks the first time the Opening Ceremony will ever be presented live in the format.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at an iconic location this year — on the Seine River -- with the waterway transformed into a large theatrical stage.

Instead of walking into a stadium, 100 boats will carry athletes from more than 200 countries past hundreds of thousands of spectators seated along the Seine.

Tickets for NBC's television network’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in IMAX can be found here on Fandango.

Action on the big screen does not stop after the Opening Ceremony.

NBCUniversal and AMC announced in March that they will broadcast select daytime Paris Olympics coverage live at 160 AMC locations across the country.

Fans can join crowds at AMC Theatres starting Saturday, July 27, the day after the Opening Ceremony, and can continue to watch select daytime events at the movies until Sunday, Aug. 11.

Tickets will become available for purchase at AMC and Fandango this summer.

Mike Tirico, Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson will serve as NBC's hosts for the network's Opening Ceremony coverage on Friday, July 26.

