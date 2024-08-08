Live updates: A big day for Team USA on the track and US men take on Serbia in basketball semifinal

What to Know
- Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek are all medal threats in the men's 200m final this afternoon.
- Speaking of medal threats — Tokyo gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is looking to defend her title in the women's 400m hurdles this afternoon.
- USA plays in the semifinal rounds of men's basketball (vs. Serbia), women's water polo (vs. Australia) and women's volleyball (vs. Brazil).
- And there's more action in track and field — Tokyo silver medalist Grant Holloway is looking to medal in the men's 110m hurdles, and athletes will be competing in the women's long jump and men's javelin throw.
- Casting aside concerns about the safety of swimming in the Seine River, Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands used a late pass to win the women’s 10-kilometer open water swimming.
- Sam Watson won speed climbing bronze and set a new world record in the process with a blistering time of 4.74.
- Fourteen-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky and gold medalist Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.
Follow along below for live updates on Day 13 of the Paris Olympics.