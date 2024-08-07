Live updates: USA women's basketball faces Nigeria in knockout stage, US sprinters go for gold in 400m

What to Know
- Noah Lyles is back on the track for the men's 200m semis Wednesday afternoon.
- Medal favorites Quincy Hall and Michael Norman will run in the men's 400m final.
- U.S. pole vaulter Katie Moon is competing to defend her Olympic gold.
- The U.S. men's water polo team is playing Australia in the quarterfinals. Watch live here at 1 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. women will take on Nigeria in the women's basketball quarterfinals at Bercy Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- Medals will be awarded in artistic swimming for team acrobatic routines.
- USA's Tom Schaar put down three strong runs to claim the silver medal in skateboarding.
Follow along below for live updates on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics.