Paris garbage collectors lift strike threat ahead of Olympics

Paris City Hall sealed a deal with the workers ahead of the Summer Games

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paris garbage collectors have lifted the strike notice that threatened to leave the French capital facing piles of rubbish during the Olympic Games.

Paris City Hall said Wednesday it had sealed a deal with the workers and that the strike notice covering several days in May and a period from July to Sept. 8 had been lifted.

The Paris Olympic Games will take place July 26-Aug. 11, followed by the 2024 Paralympics that begin Aug. 28 and conclude Sept. 8.

“An increase in the allowance system has been approved: 50 euros ($54) gross per month from July 2024, then 30 euros ($32.5) gross per month from January 2025,” Paris City Hall said in a statement.

In addition, the framework for bonuses for the workers who will be mobilized during the Olympic and Paralympic Games “remains between 600 euros ($650) and 1,900 euros ($2,060), depending on the degree of intensification of the workload during the preparation, organization and/or participation in the staging” of the event.

Last year, thousands of tons of rubbish remained on the Paris streets during a long strike by garbage collectors protesting a reform of the French pension system.

