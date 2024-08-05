Paris Olympics Day 10 in pictures

Highlights from the tenth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from cycling, gymnastics, pole vaulting and more.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles (L) of Team United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (R) of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen plays a shot against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles badminton final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade celebrates winning the gold medal at the end of the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia's gold medallist Noemie Fox and France's silver medallist Angele Hug celebrate after the women's kayak cross final of the canoe slalom competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Prithika Pavade returns the ball during her women's table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between France and Thailand at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Koumba Larroque wrestles Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu (blue) during their women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarter-final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles of Team United States celebrates winning the bronze medal after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Noa Lasry and Nitai Hasson of Team Israel and Henrique Duarte Haddad and Isabel Swan of Team Brazil compete in the Mixed Dinghy 470 class on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on August 05, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Brandie Wilkerson of Team Canada reacts during a Women's Round of 16 match against Team United States on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

A general view of Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O'Brien of Team Australia compete during the Men's Team Pursuit Qualifiers on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ahmed Jaziri of Team Tunisia clears the barrier during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Norway's #02 Christian Sandlie Soerum dives to reach the ball in their men's round of 16 beach volleyball match between USA and Norway during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lois Toulson of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The U.S.' Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway's Karsten Warholm takes the start in the men's 400m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary's Bence Halasz competes in the men's hammer throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Molly Caudery reacts as she competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Juliana De Menis Campos competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

South Korea's An Se-young reacts after winning the women's singles badminton final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands' Richard Murray and France's Leo Bergere ride past Grand Palais as they compete in the cycling race, during the mixed's relay triathlon, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in central Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Slovenia's Tina Sutej competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

An underwater view shows Germany's Pauline Alexandra Pfeif competing in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

China's Zhou Yaqin competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Gold medal winner Alice D'Amato of Italy cries with happiness while women´s balance beam finale on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

TK