Paris Olympics Day 12 in pictures

Highlights from the twelfth day of competition in Paris, including moments from sport climbing, track and field, wrestling and more.

US' Hampton Morris competes in the men's -61kg weightlifting event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)

Athletes perform their routine during the artistic swimming competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Aug, 6, 2024.(Photo by Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The U.S.' Tom Schaar competes in the men's park skateboarding prelims on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franck Fife - Pool/ Getty Images)

An overview shows France's Jimmy Gressier reacting after competing in the men's 5000m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany's Annett Kaufmann celebrates a winning point during her women's table tennis singles match in the team quarter-finals between India and Germany at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

Czech Republic's Adam Ondra competes in the men's sport climbing lead semi final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 7, 2024. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran's Alireza Mohmadipiani wrestles Colombia's Carlos Andres Munoz Jaramillo (blue) in their men's greco-roman 87kg wrestling early rounds match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Refugee Team's Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu, Britain's George Mills and Netherlands' Mike Foppen fall as they compete in the men's 5000m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia's Michelle Jenneke falls as Hungary's Greta Kerekes and France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela (R) compete in the women's 100m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's Maria Perez celebrates after winning the mixed marathon race walk relay of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Trocadero in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The socks with wings worn by Jamaica's Romaine Beckford are pictured as he competes in the men's high jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Jack Laugher competes in the men's 3m springboard diving semi-final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia's #13 Ezi Magbegor fights for the ball in the women's quarterfinal basketball match between Serbia and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt's left back #15 Ahmed Hesham shoots past Spain's centre back #36 Ian Tarrafeta (R) during the men's quarter-final handball match between Spain and Egypt of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows Britain's Toby Roberts competing in the men's sport climbing lead semi final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 7, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ENA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Emma Finucane, Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich, France's Taky Marie Divine Kouame, Malaysia's Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, Colombia's Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez, and Italy's Sara Fiorin compete in the women's track cycling keirin first round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands' Jeffrey Hoogland during the Men's Team Sprint at the at the National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, on the twelfth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Wednesday August 7, 2024. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

An overview shows Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw celebrates after winning the women's sport climbing speed final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL REAVES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S.' Juvaughn Harrison competes in the men's high jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway's Marie-Therese Obst competes in the women's javelin throw qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)