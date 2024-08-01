Paris Olympics Day 6 in pictures

Highlights from the sixth day of competition in Paris, including track and field, women's individual gymnastics, and swimming.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Athletes compete in the men's 20km race walk of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Trocadero in Paris on August 1, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands' centre back #09 Larissa Nusser attempts to score next to Brazil's centre back #02 Bruna de Paula during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Netherlands and Brazil of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris South Arena in Paris, on July 1, 2024. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel's Peter Paltchik reacts after beating France's Aurelien Diesse in the judo men's -100kg round of 16 bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on August 1, 2024. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Florent Manaudou prepares to compete in a heat of the men's 50m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Maria Fernanda Costa competes in a heat of the women's 4x200m freestyle relay swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium's Victor Schelstraete punches Spain's Enmanuel Reyes Pla in the men's 92kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 1, 2024. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lee Kiefer of Team United States and Yuting Wang of Team People's Republic of China compete during the Womens Foil Team Table of 8 match between Team People’s Republic of China and Team United States on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Grand Palais on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Erynn Ballard and horse Nikka VD Bisschop of Team Canada compete in the Jumping Team Qualifier on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on August 01, 2024 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)