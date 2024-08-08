American teen Sam Watson wins speed climbing bronze with new world record

Sam Watson is leaving Paris with another world record and a bronze medal.

The 18-year-old from Southlake, Texas, earned bronze in the first ever Olympic men's speed climbing event at Le Bourget Climbing Venue Thursday morning and made history in the process.

Watson broke his previous record of 4.75 seconds, which he set on Tuesday, by posting a 4.74 in the bronze-medal race against Iran's Reza Alipour.

Watson started his day with a quarterfinal win over New Zealand's Julian David at 5.03 seconds. He then lost to China's Wu Peng in the semifinals with a 4.93, just .08 seconds away from a spot in the gold medal race.

Peng went on to win gold with a 4.75-second climb against Iran's Veddriq Leonardo in the final.