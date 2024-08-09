Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson leads US women's relay team, B-girls battle as breaking begins

What to Know
- Paris Olympics 100-meter silver medalist Sha'Carri Richardson will lead the U.S. women's relay team in Friday's 4x100-meter final.
- France will face Spain in the final of the men's soccer tournament, meaning there will be a European gold medalist in the sport at the Olympics for the first time in 32 years.
- The U.S. women are two wins away from an unprecedented eighth consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal. They'll face Australia in the semifinals at Bercy Arena.
- Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's Paris Olympics run culminates Friday with a gold-medal bout against Yang Liu of China in the women’s welterweight division.
- Breaking ramps up, with the B-girls bronze and gold medal battles at La Concorde in the afternoon.
- Defending silver medalist Rai Benjamin is trying for gold in the men's 400-meter hurdles.
