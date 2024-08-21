Simone Biles had plenty to celebrate in this summer, but she claims a Paris club attempted to scam her in process.

The greatest gymnast of all time revealed in a TikTok video that she went out in the French capital after participating in the Closing Ceremony for the Paris Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 11.

When it came to bubbly, Biles said a nightclub tried to charge her an eye-popping amount.

"You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne," Biles told her viewers. "Like, are you insane?"

yappin away about nothing ….. next time I'm playing music lmao - football season has started 🤎BEAR DOWN🤎

Biles said she was amazed by the audacity of the club to try and pull a fast one on her.

"Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that?" she said. "Like, that's wild."

The 11-time Olympic medalist can now celebrate across the U.S. as she embarks on the Gold Over America Tour with Jade Carey, Stephen Nedoroscik and more Team USA gymnasts starting in September.