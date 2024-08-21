Trending
Simone Biles

Simone Biles says Paris club tried to charge her $26,000 for champagne after the Olympics

The gymnastics GOAT was stunned by the price when celebrating in the French capital

By Max Molski

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Simone Biles had plenty to celebrate in this summer, but she claims a Paris club attempted to scam her in process.

The greatest gymnast of all time revealed in a TikTok video that she went out in the French capital after participating in the Closing Ceremony for the Paris Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 11.

When it came to bubbly, Biles said a nightclub tried to charge her an eye-popping amount.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne," Biles told her viewers. "Like, are you insane?"

@simonebilesowens

yappin away about nothing ….. next time I’m playing music lmao - football season has started 🤎BEAR DOWN🤎

♬ original sound - Simone Biles

Biles said she was amazed by the audacity of the club to try and pull a fast one on her.

"Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that?" she said. "Like, that's wild."

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

paralympics 2 hours ago

United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announces 2024 Paralympic Team

boxing 4 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather returning to the ring for rematch against John Gotti III

The 11-time Olympic medalist can now celebrate across the U.S. as she embarks on the Gold Over America Tour with Jade Carey, Stephen Nedoroscik and more Team USA gymnasts starting in September.

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us