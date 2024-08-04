Trending
Simone Biles

Simone Biles slams questions directed at future: ‘You guys really gotta stop'

"You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what's next after they win a medal at the Olympics," Biles said.

By Julia Elbaba

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Even the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history requires boundaries.

Simone Biles, who has earned three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics thus far, is pleading for some space after picking up the accolades at the Games.

"You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what's next after they win a medal at the Olympics," the star said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

She followed it up with: "Let us soak up the moment we've worked our whole lives for."

While it is unclear who or what exactly the X post was directed at, it is likely the speculation about where the gymnastics GOAT sees the future of her career headed.

Biles still has numerous events on the schedule, however, questions about whether Paris will be her final time competing on the Olympic stage have amassed.

After collecting another gold medal in vault on Saturday, she hinted at the potential of competing at the next Olympic Games.

2024 Paris Olympics 11 hours ago

Watch: Team USA racks up 18 medals, USWNT advances and more Day 8 highlights

2024 Paris Olympics 21 hours ago

Simone Biles delivers stunning vaults to win 7th Olympic gold medal

Simone Biles 12 hours ago

Simone Biles reveals why she won't do Botox again

"Never say never," the 27-year-old gymnast said. "The next Olympics is at home [2028 Los Angeles], so you just never know, but I am getting really old."

In Paris, Biles has also won gold in the team and individual all-around events. She currently has 10 Olympic medals to her name (seven gold).

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us