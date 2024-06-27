The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature the American sport of skateboarding for the second time in Olympics history (the first being the 2020 Tokyo Games) as the world's best skateboarders will ride in the City of Lights.

But how are skateboarders scored and a winner decided at the 2024 Olympics in Paris? Let's take a closer look:

What are the rules for skateboarding at the 2024 Olympics?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Skateboarding will be separated into two disciplines: park and street.

Each event for skateboarding will have a preliminary and final round.

Skateboarders in the park events will have three 45-second rounds in each round to perform tricks on the obstacle course.

For the street events, skateboarders will have two 45-second rounds to perform tricks on the obstacle course.

How are skateboarders scored at the 2024 Olympics?

For park events, skateboarders will be judged on the height and speed of their tricks, as well as how well they use all the obstacles in the course. Skateboarders in the park events will get three 45-second rounds and will have their best round used as the score that goes up against the other competitors.

Park courses will have the classic bowls and bends professional skateboarding has become known for.

For street events, competitors will also be judged by the tricks they perform during each round, as well as how well they control their board during the two 45-second rounds and five tricks they carry out.

Team USA skateboarder Jagger Eaton won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, saying it was "the most surreal moment" in his life. But now Eaton is more focused than ever as he chases gold in Paris.

Skateboarding schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Here is a schedule breakdown for skateboarding at the Paris Olympics:

Saturday, July 27

Men's street prelims: 6 a.m. ET

Men's street final: 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 28

Women's street prelims: 6 a.m. ET

Women's street final: 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Women's park prelims: 6:30 a.m. ET

Women's park final: 11:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 7