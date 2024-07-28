Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Archery finish so close that officials had to bring out magnifying glass to decide gold

South Korea clinched the gold medal in Paris after defeating China.

By Julia Elbaba and Brian Price

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Sometimes the difference between gold and silver is decided by a magnifying glass.

The final of the archery women's team event went into a shootout on Sunday, with South Korea and China battling it out for the gold medal.

The shootout score appeared to be tied, at 27 points apiece, with two of South Korea's three arrows landing on the line between 9 and 10 points. Officials had to bring a magnifying glass up to the target to determine that the arrows had in fact earned the 10 points -- just what South Korea needed to win them gold for a 10th straight Olympic Games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The victory by South Korea in the event wasn't guaranteed, as China fought until the bitter end. But their Olympic streak will have them undefeated in the event for 40 years by the time the next games come around in 2028 in Los Angeles.

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 20

Archery at the 2024 Olympics explained: Rules, format, history

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 11

Everything you need to know about archery at the Paris Olympics

Earlier in the day, Mexico won bronze in the women's team event after defeating Netherlands 6-2. 

This was the first time Mexico won a medal in the women's team event. 

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us