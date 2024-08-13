Steph Curry's dominance has McDonald's France pondering sauce removal

Steph Curry’s dominant performance for Team USA in its gold medal game win over Team France was a routine viewing experience for Warriors fans.

And NBA enjoyers who often have been on the wrong side of “Chef” Curry’s flurries, too, got to cheer on the greatest shooter in basketball history as he served patriotism in the city of croissants.

Everyone -- so it seemed -- relished in Curry’s electric performance. The French, however, were unhappy after what was a disastrous Saturday at Bercy Arena in Paris.

Especially the host country’s McDonald’s locations.

In France, "Classic Curry" dipping sauce is a staple at McDonald’s. Now, the sauce serves as a reminder of Curry’s -- the player -- classic 3-pointer barrage.

McDonald’s France’s hilarious Instagram post was translated to read, “For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce." (h/t ESPN's Anthony Gharib).

"For 4 years minimum,” adds the caption, noting how France needs the next olympiad to heal after Curry cooked.

Curry finished the win with 24 points strictly on eight made 3s.

While some of his splashes came off open looks, the Golden State legend made some ridiculous shots in the face of tight defense.

Vintage Steph was COOKIN’ down the stretch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ha5Zkz0TuJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

The French had no answer for Curry; the double teams and focus on defending the perimeter didn’t matter, as Team USA's No. 4 was on a mission.

Steph gets his gold medal 🥹



🎥: @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/xGdhUOR4vk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 11, 2024

France doesn’t have an answer for Team USA basketball in general.

The American women earned gold this summer, too, after narrowly beating France on Sunday by a score of 67-66. The American men also defeated the French for gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Curry and Team USA still have a chokehold over the basketball world, even though the globe is catching up.

Curry put the naysayers to sleep and Team USA on his back, concluding probably the greatest one-and-done summer Olympics experience at age 36.

And the French will never be able to enjoy "Classic Curry" sauce without being reminded of Aug. 10, 2024.