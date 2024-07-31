Live updates: Triathletes take to the Seine River, women's divers head to the pool

What to Know
- After heavy rains threatened a years-long plan to rehabilitate the water quality of the Seine River for Olympic events, event officials said a clean bill of health for the storied waterway means both the planned women's triathlon and the delayed men's event will go ahead Wednesday morning.
- Women's diving resumes with Americans Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell, who won silver in Tokyo, competing at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France.
- Katie Ledecky will be among the Team USA swimmers back in the pool Wednesday afternoon. She'll be competing in the 1500m, by far her strongest individual event. Nineteen of the fastest times in the event history belong to Ledecky.
- Wednesday afternoon, the star-studded U.S. men's basketball team will face South Sudan, which it nearly lost to earlier this month during an exhibition game. Watch live here beginning at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.
- The star-studded U.S. men's basketball team will face South Sudan, which it nearly lost to earlier this month during an exhibition game. Watch live here beginning at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.
Follow along below for the latest updates from Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Olympics and watch live on Peacock or stream here.