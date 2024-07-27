Here's every medal Team USA has won in Paris so far.

Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA pose with their medals during the Medal Ceremony after the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Silver medallists Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel pose with their medals on the podium of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

Bronze Medalist, Katie Ledecky of Team USA poses with her medal following the Medal Ceremony after the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

US' Chloe Dygert celebrates with her bronze medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's road cycling individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)