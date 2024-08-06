Team USA wrestler Amit Elor vies for gold

Amit Elor, 20, has not lost a single senior international wrestling match since her debut in 2022 — and her domination in the world of women's wrestling showed in Paris today.

Elor cut down her opponents one by one, starting with top seed Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu of Turkey, whom she beat 10-2 on the mat. She then bested Poland's Wiktoria Chołuj 8-0 in the quarterfinal, before dispatching North Korean Pak Sol Gum in less than two minutes, winning 10-0 by technical superiority.

The Californian powerhouse is the youngest American woman to ever wrestle at the Olympics.

Born to Israeli immigrants, Elor began wrestling when she was 4 years old after watching one of her older brother’s practices. She dropped down from the 72kg weight class to 68kg in order to compete at the Games, which does not offer the former as a division.

Elor is now guaranteed at least a silver medal, but she'll fight for gold in the finals on Tuesday. The wrestler will face Kyrgystan's Meerim Zhumanazarova, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist in the women's 68kg event.