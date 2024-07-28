Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg among celebrities watching Simone Biles at the Olympics

The hottest ticket on second full day of competition at the Paris Olympics was very clearly the chance to watch Simone Biles and the USA women's gymnastics team compete, attracting the likes of Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg and Ariana Grande.

A star-studded crowd attended the return to the Olympics of Biles, the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics.

Among the high-profile fans were Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain sitting under the roof of the packed Bercy Arena on Sunday.

Lady Gaga, who delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the opening ceremony earlier this week, was also in the mix. The Grammy-winning performer posted a video of Biles' routine on the beam on her Instagram account, with the caption: “She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!”

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg had front-row seats while Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and Anna Wintour also attended Biles’ competition. Snoop Dogg is working at the Paris Olympics as a special correspondent for NBC Sports.

Snoop Dogg was in a partying mood and danced during the team’s presentations. Cruise was mobbed by fans and agreed to selfies, shaking a few hands.

Biles competed in the team’s qualifying alongside U.S teammates Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey. It was her first competitive appearance in Paris, where she will try to add to her already impressive tally of seven Olympic medals.

Despite discomfort in her left leg, the American gymnastics superstar posted an all-around total of 59.566 and the Americans scored a 172.296, well clear of the field and is expected to be in contention for most, if not all, of the individual apparatus events during the Paris Games.

Also in attendance were USA snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev. Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to catch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career. Among them: LeBron James and the U.S. men’s basketball team, which was busy Sunday with Olympic qualifying.

When will USA women's gymnastics compete?

Tuesday, July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begin at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.