Style on the straightaways: Track athletes make Stade de France their personal runway

Now we know how Jamaica's Romaine Beckford gets so much air on the high jump: His socks have wings!

By Sarah Kezele | NBC Olympics

NBC Universal, Inc.

Speed and swag are on full display at Stade de France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Check out some of our favorite looks from the world's top track and field athletes:

Now we know how Jamaica's Romaine Beckford gets so much air on the high jump: His socks have wings!

Jamaica's Romaine Beckford high jumps at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
With her gold watch, U.S. sprinter Gabby Thomas knows it's winning time.

Gabby Thomas flashes a smile at the crowd at Stade de France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The reflective shades are a great start for Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano, but the custom 400m earrings really bring it home.

Anthony Jose Zambrano of Colombia prepares to compete in the 400m men first round during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

This photo of Masai Russell is from the U.S. Trials in June, but only so you can get a better look at her signature belly chain.

Masai Russell looks on after competing in the first round of the women's 100 meter hurdles on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Elian Larregina of Argentina never runs without his backwards hat. What are the aerodynamics at play here?

Elian Larregina of Team Argentina competes during the men's 400m Round 1 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Has anyone seen Kenny Bednarek's forehead since Tokyo? I, for one, have not.

Kenny Bednarek of Team United States looks on during the men's 100m Round 1 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Quincy Hall rocks a gold grill to pair with his new 400m gold medal.

Quincy Hall celebrates gold in the men's 400m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images
