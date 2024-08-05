Team USA claims silver in thrilling triathlon mixed relay finish

Team USA earned silver in the second ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay in a photo finish.

Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson and Taylor Knibb gave the U.S. a second straight mixed relay silver medal after Team USA placed second in the inaugural event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Germany secured gold when Laura Lindemann pulled ahead of Knibb and Great Britain's Beth Potter, the women's triathlon bronze medalist, over the final sprint to the finish line. It is Germany's first medal in the event after it placed sixth in Tokyo.

Knibb and Potter were neck and neck down the stretch, but Knibb crossed first in a photo finish for the silver medal.

Like the U.S., Great Britain now has two mixed triathlon medals after winning gold three years ago.

For the triathlon mixed relay, each athlete swam for 300m in the Seine, cycled for 6.8km and ran for 2k before passing off to their next teammate.