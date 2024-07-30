Kevin Paredes scored two goals as the United States advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament for the first time since Sydney 2000 by beating Guinea 3-0 on Tuesday.

Victory in Saint-Etienne ended a 24-year wait for the U.S. to reach the knockout phase and it will play Morocco in the quarterfinals in Paris on Friday.

First-half goals from Djordje Mihailovic and Paredes put the Americans on course for the next round. Paredes sealed the win with his second after the break.

14' | A FREE KICK FINISH FROM MIHAILOVIC!!!



🇺🇸 USA 1-0 GUI 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/HffvK0JHtL — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 30, 2024

The U.S. advanced in second place behind Group A-winner France, which beat New Zealand 3-0.

France finished with 9 points and a 7-plus goal differential through three Group A games, while the USA tallied 6 points and a 3-plus goal differential.

France plays Argentina in the quarterfinals in a repeat of the World Cup final in 2022. The game is in Bordeaux on Friday. It's a rematch of the 2022 men's World Cup Final.

