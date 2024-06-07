US Olympic Swim Trials: How to watch, schedule, tickets

The pressure is on for swimmers hoping to secure a spot on Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympics roster.
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will determine which 52 athletes will get to represent their country on the international stage, with over 700 men and women battling it out in the pool.
Fans can look forward to seeing stars such as Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, Lilly King and many others as they try to lock in spots in Paris.
On the men’s side, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy and Bobby Finke are among the favorites hoping to land a spot on the coveted team.
As athletes head to Indiana, here's how fans can tune in to the action:
When is the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials?
The trials are taking place from Saturday, June 15, to Sunday, June 23.
Where are the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials?
The trials are going to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The stadium is home to the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.
How to watch the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials
The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will air live on NBC.
The event will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
What is the schedule for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials?
The 2024 event schedule is as follows:
Saturday, June 15
- Women's 100 Butterfly
- Women's 400 Freestyle
- Men's 100 Breaststroke
- Men's 400 Freestyle
Sunday, June 16
- Men's 200 Freestyle
- Men's 400 IM
- Women's 100 Breaststroke
- Men's 100 Backstroke
- Women's 200 Freestyle
Monday, June 17
- Women's 400 IM
- Women's 100 Backstroke
- Men's 800 Freestyle
Tuesday, June 18
- Men's 200 Butterfly
- Men's 100 Freestyle
- Women's 1500 Freestyle
- Women's 100 Freestyle
- Men's 200 Breaststroke
Wednesday, June 19
- Women's 200 Breaststroke
- Men's 200 Backstroke
- Women's 200 Butterfly
Thursday, June 20
- Women's 200 Backstroke
- Men's 50 Freestyle
- Men's 200 IM
Friday, June 21
- Men's 100 Butterfly
- Women's 200 IM
- Women's 800 Freestyle
Saturday, June 22
- Women's 50 Freestyle
- Men's 1500 Freestyle
How to get tickets for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials
On usaswimming.org, fans will have the option to purchase tickets for a single session, single-day, or all-session throughout the trials.
The site notes that each day has a preliminary session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with races to determine who will advance to the semifinals and finals.
The semifinals and finals sessions take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an Olympian named to Team USA every night.
Preliminary sessions start at $15 while finals start at $35.
Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek.