Live updates: US men's basketball goes for 5-peat in gold medal game vs. France

What to Know
- For a second straight Olympics, Team USA will meet France in the men's basketball gold medal game today. Tipoff from Bercy Arena in Paris is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. The game will air on NBC and Peacock, and it can be streamed live here.
- France stands as the most recent team to defeat the United States on the Olympic stage, stunning the Americans to open the Tokyo Games in 2021. The U.S. then got revenge over France with an 87-82 victory in the gold medal game.
- The U.S., looking for a fifth straight gold medal, is fresh off a thrilling comeback win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals. Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and LeBron James powered the 95-91 victory that kept Team USA's title defense alive.
- France, led by 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama, defeated Germany in the semifinals 73-69 and now has a chance to capture the country's first-ever Olympic basketball title — men's or women's — on home soil.
- Team USA head coach Steve Kerr made a starting lineup change for the final, with Kevin Durant taking over Jrue Holiday's spot.
Stay tuned here for live updates from the Olympic men's basketball gold medal game between Team USA and France: