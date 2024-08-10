Trending
Basketball

‘The last dance': Basketball world reacts to Team USA's 2024 Olympics gold

It's likely the last time the U.S. will have LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at the Olympics.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

That may have just been the last dance for a special chapter for U.S. men's basketball.

NBA icons LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant made a commitment one year ago to bring home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The triumvirate did just that, leading the U.S. to a 98-87 final win over France Saturday. It marked the program's fifth straight Olympic gold, with Durant tallying a record fourth in U.S. men's basketball and James claiming his third. Curry sealed his first in epic fashion.

Social media produced countless reactions after the U.S. triumph. Here are some of the best:

