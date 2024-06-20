Trending
Live updates: Day 6 of USA Swimming Olympic Trials continue with men's 200m medley

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Ryan Murphy competes in the Men’s 200-meter backstroke during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 19, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What to Know

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are underway in Indianapolis where Olympic hopefuls are vying to punch their ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Thursday morning's qualifiers kicked off with the women's 200-meter backstroke, the sole women's event of the session. Isabella Stadden, Katie Grimes and Claire Curzan lead the top 16 qualifiers who will compete in the semis. The event was followed by the men's 50-meter freestyle, where Michael Andrew, Ryan Held and Jack Alexy put up the fastest times to lead the men advancing to the semifinals. Next up is the men's 200-meter medley. Check out highlights of Day 4 of the USA Swimming Olympic Trials here.

