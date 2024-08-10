Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: US women's basketball chasing gold, Valente wins cycling event on final day of 2024 Olympics

A'ja Wilson is looking to lead the U.S. to another gold on Day 16 in Paris.

By NBC Staff

Share
Wilson Valente
Getty Images

A’ja Wilson and Jennifer Valente are among the U.S. stars in action on the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What to Know

The final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature the U.S. women's basketball squad going for gold ahead of the Closing Ceremony. Follow along for live updates:

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us