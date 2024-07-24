France beats USMNT 3-0 in 2024 Olympics opener

What to Know Olympic men's soccer features mostly U23 players, though three exceptions are permitted.

France used three second-half goals to win the Group A opener over the USMNT.

The Americans will next face New Zealand on Saturday.

The U.S. men's national team opened its journey at the Paris Olympics against France Wednesday, one of the nations expected to medal due to its deep squad.

Head coached by Marko Mitrovic, the U.S. is led by Walker Zimmerman, Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio while France boasts Alex Lacazette, Michael Olise and Desire Doue, among other young stars.

Les Bleus expectedly dominated the scoreboard after a slow first half, earning a commanding 3-0 win with the U.S. unable to offer enough resistance.

Here's how the game transpired at the Stade de Marseille: