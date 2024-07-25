What to Know
- The U.S. women's national team opens its journey at the Paris Olympics against Zambia on Thursday, a game it is expected to win.
- The Olympics marks Emma Hayes' first major tournament as the USWNT's new manager.
- Zambia is the No. 64-ranked nation in FIFA's latest international ranking.
Follow along for live updates from the game at the Stade de Nice:
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.