Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: USWNT cruises to 3-0 win vs. Zambia in 2024 Olympics opener

It marks the first of three group games for the U.S. in Paris.

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
USWNT
Getty

Lindsey Horan (left), Racheal Kundananji (right)

What to Know

Follow along for live updates from the game at the Stade de Nice:

play
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us